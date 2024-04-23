New facilities at Castle Country Club include private face-to-face counselling, sports massage, rehabilitation from injury, and a beauty suite.

“This holistic approach to our members’ wellbeing, both physical and mental, is our unique selling point, “ explained owner Daryl Parry.

Counsellor Dr Anna-Claire Walsh will provide the counselling service, helping members aged 18-plus who are struggling with their emotional and mental wellbeing.

Sophie Anderson joins the team as Sports Therapist. She graduated from Leeds Metropolitan University in 2013 with a BSc (Hons) in Sports and Exercise Therapy and has run her own successful business for more than seven years.

Molly Isted is the club’s new sports masseuse. “I'm absolutely thrilled to announce my new venture at the Castle Country Club, where I will be bringing my passion for sports massage to the team,” she added.

Suffering from niggles or an injury? Physio Rachel Lindop can draw up bespoke rehabilitation plans including exercises and strength work to aid your recovery. Specialist chiropractors will work on skeletal issues.

Castle Country Club has also taken over the successful Koalas beauty treatment salon, which has run independently at Rowton for many years.

You can add to it all a £100,000 investment in a revamped spinning suite and mini gym following a total revamp of the main gym last year.

The club also has three swimming pools, a fully-mirrored dance and exercise studio, badminton, squash and tennis courts, an outdoor trim trail, thermal spa, creche and a fully-licensed sports bar and café.

Daryl added: “Healthy body and mind go hand-in-hand which is why I felt it important to expand our offering to members.”

Contact the team on 01743 884778 for more details.