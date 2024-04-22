New editor-in-chief appointed at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Deputy Editor Mark Drew has been promoted to editor-in-chief after Martin Wright moved to a group role within parent company National World.

Martin remains involved in the titles through his new role as group online publisher.

Mark has a 22-year association with the brands, in positions including chief news editor, Express & Star deputy editor, Shropshire Star deputy editor and, more recently, group deputy editor.

He lives in Wolverhampton and says he is passionate in his belief that the titles should be an advocate for the Black Country, Shropshire and Staffordshire and its people.

Speaking of his appointment, Mark said: "I am delighted and honoured to take on this role.

"The Express & Star and Shropshire Star both have a proud tradition and I am excited to move this forward and to continue to campaign for the region and the people who live and work here. It is a responsibility that I do not take for granted and I look forward to continuing Martin's good work as editor."

In another change, MNA group digital editor Mark Morris has been appointed to the new role of National World's group head: business news and information. The role will oversee the development of a new national brand serving businesses across the UK.

Mark takes up this role following his success developing digital coverage for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star, and he has a wealth of digital and video experience from across the industry.

He said: “I'm genuinely thrilled to step into this role. It has always been my view that business coverage should be at the heart of any editorial strategy, as nothing influences change in the community more than the success or failure of business.

“Championing local business and giving people the right information to succeed is an incredibly important role of news organisations, and I'm looking forward to providing some leadership in this area across the group."