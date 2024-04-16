Strong revenue growth for Hollywood Bowl

In a trading update for the six months to March 31, the ten-pin bowling firm, with venues at Merry Hill, as well as Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, said first-half group revenue was £119.2m, up 8.1 per cent compared to £110.2m in the first half of 2023.

UK revenue was £103.3m, up 4.4 per cent compared to the previous year.

The business said new venues in Colchester and Westwood Cross are expected to open during 2024 with a further four centres due to open during 2025.

The Group had net cash of £41.4m at March 31 and Stephen Burns, Chief Executive Officer of Hollywood Bowl Group, said: "We are pleased with the strong trading performance achieved in the first half of the year, particularly in the context of a very strong prior year comparative.

"It reflects the continued demand for high quality, great value and fun leisure activities that families, friends and colleagues can enjoy together. Our teams play a very important role in our success and their excellent service and dedication to our customers' experience is reflected in growing customer service scores.

"We continue to work hard to evolve our value-for-money customer proposition, including investment in innovation, technology, and sustainability programmes. Our strong cash position means we are well placed to continue to invest in improving and expanding our portfolio, both in the UK and Canada, and continue to create value for all our stakeholders."