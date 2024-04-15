The centre has been shortlisted in the category for Business Events Venue of the Year at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

Alison Griffin, Managing Director of Telford International Centre, said: “We’re proud VisitEngland has recognised us. It’s not only great for us as a venue, but for Telford itself, highlighting the best-in-class experiences our clients and visitors are having.”

“For every event hosted at our venue, we want to create an atmosphere that inspires delegates and results in amazing outcomes and memories. This national nomination represents our team’s dedication to achieving this.

"We can’t wait to attend the awards ceremony and see all of the amazing finalists from across the tourism industry.”