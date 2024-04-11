The Clever Baggers celebrate 18th anniversary milestone

The Clever Baggers in Four Crosses, Llanymynech, was founded by husband-and-wife team Vivian and Louise Lacey-Johnson.

The business recently expanded its range of products, from its original cotton bags and tea towels to include aprons, cushion covers and zip pouches.

It most recently adding garments to its range including Christmas t-shirts printed with designs created by their in-house Studio team.

The company’s main product range includes a wide variety of styles and colours, with high levels of stock held on-site, and for customers with highly specific requirements a fully bespoke service can be offered.

Operations Manager Helen, who has been with The Clever Baggers since it was founded, said: “It’s astonishing looking back at how much has changed over the years.

"We started with just the one print process: traditional screen printing, but using eco-friendly water based inks rather than the solvent based inks which were then almost universal across the industry.

"After the first few years we introduced the option for customers to buy plain unprinted products direct from our website, followed by heat press printing and direct to garment digital printing so that we could offer custom printed products with no minimum order.

"We’ve upgraded our machinery several times, with the most recent being a full upgrade of all equipment used in the screen printing process to new and modern, more energy efficient, models that offer improvements in ease of operation as well as greater reliability than our previous ageing equipment.”