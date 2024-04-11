Shrewsbury's GeoSmart Information announces double promotion

The leading UK flood data and analytics specialist has promoted Jessica Bayliff to the role of Principal Consultant.

She also takes on the role of Operations Manager.

James Robinson has been promoted to Senior Consultant.

Paul Ellis, GeoSmart’s Managing Director, said: “I am very pleased that Jess has stepped up to take on this additional responsibility and I am sure we will all support her in this new role.

"Jess has seen the evolution of GeoSmart from the early days and has been a key part of our success.

"I am certain she will excel in her mission to supervise the expansion of our consultancy team which will also mean additional responsibilities for the rest of the team.

“I am extremely proud of Jess and Jim and how their roles and responsibilities have progressed over the past several years.

"The operations team rely on their hard work and dedication and they are a prime example of GeoSmart’s commitment to rewarding valuable team members.”