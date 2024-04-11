Agency offers Shropshire charities the chance to win free marketing worth £10,000

Reech is offering Shropshire charities the chance to win free marketing support worth £10,000.

The scheme, first created in 2022, sees local charitable organisations participate in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch to a panel of marketing experts, with one deserving winner chosen to benefit from Reech’s full-service marketing offering.

Support for the winning charity can include anything from strategy and branding advice to website and digital marketing consultancy, as well as creating video and photography content.

Three shortlisted charities will also have the opportunity to secure up to £5,000 of support through 50/50 match funding.

The launch of Reech & Award 2024 will be marked with a dedicated event on April 18 at Refresh Café at Severn Hospice, from 2pm until 3.30pm.

Interested charities will have the opportunity to learn more about the application process, hear directly from past winners about how Reech & Reward has impacted their organisation and network with other charities.

In 2022, local food waste charity, Shrewsbury Food Hub, was chosen as the first winner of the scheme, receiving Reech’s support for its branding, email marketing, video and photography. Reech also helped the charity create its ‘Taste Not Waste’ campaign, which was recently shortlisted for a coveted marketing and advertising industry award.

Last year, local boxing charity, Brightstar, was crowned winner of the competition, utilising Reech’s support to refresh its visual identity, with plans to launch a video campaign later this year capturing Brightstar’s mission for nationwide impact.

Amelia Redge, growth director at Reech, said: “We are extremely proud and excited to launch our Reech & Reward initiative for 2024.

“This is an opportunity for us to give back to the local community and celebrate the amazing work charities are doing across Shropshire. The competition has already had a tremendous impact locally since being unveiled in 2022, and we can’t wait to see the proposals for this year.”

Once the winning charity for 2024 has been selected, they will be invited to participate in a ‘discovery workshop’ with the Reech team, to identify their key challenges and determine the marketing support they will benefit from the most. Reech will then devise a bespoke roadmap to achieve their goals.

For more information, visit reech.agency/reech-and-reward-2024