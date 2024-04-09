Solicitor Leanne joins Shropshire law firm's residential property team

Leanne Jones joined Lanyon Bowdler two years ago and experienced three seats of training with the firm before qualifying as a solicitor in March.

She graduated from the University of Chester in 2018 and completed her LPC LMM in 2019. She worked as a paralegal in a credit hire/personal injury firm before joining Lanyon Bowdler as a trainee in September 2022.

Leanne said: “I have been training and studying for just over 10 years and still can’t believe that I have been able to achieve this amazing milestone of becoming a solicitor, but I am very excited to continue and grow as a lawyer with the help of Lanyon Bowdler.

“I enjoyed being a trainee and experiencing three completely different seats - private client, family and residential. The seat changes exposed me to different areas of law and have further enabled me to work alongside, assist, and learn from various experienced lawyers across Lanyon Bowdler.

“The seats have pushed me outside of my comfort zone on many occasions, such as when I have needed to attend various court hearings in family law to assist clients and counsel.

“Working in private client law further enabled me to help and support clients who were very vulnerable and upset, when they instructed us to deal with the estate of family members who had passed away.

“Even though I enjoyed both of these seats, I found my calling in residential, which is the department I have qualified into, and I am looking forward to progressing my career and assisting future clients with purchasing and selling their homes.

“In previous roles, I also had the opportunity to train new starters and I enjoyed watching them develop and grow and build on their confidence with my support. In the future, I would love the chance to supervise trainees and play an important part in their trainee journey - helping them achieve their goals in the profession.”

Praveen Chaudhari, partner and head of Lanyon Bowdler’s residential property team, said: “Leanne has made an important contribution to Lanyon Bowdler since she joined us as a trainee two years ago.

“She has worked really hard, is always committed to the best interests of our clients and has taken advantage of every opportunity to learn and develop. We congratulate her on qualifying as a solicitor and wish her well for the future.”