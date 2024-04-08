JLR annual sales up by a fifth

It reflects improved production and sustained global demand for the luxury car maker's vehicles.

For the full year wholesale volumes were 401,303 and retail sales were 431,733, up 25 per cent and 22 per cent respectively compared to the prior year.

Wholesale volumes and retail sales were up in all regions compared to 2022-2023.

Worldwide wholesale volumes of 110,190 units in the fourth quarter – excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover Chinajoint venture – were up 16 per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago and up nine per cent compared to the quarter to the end of December .

By brand, compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes increased in the quarter for Range Rover (up 22 per cent to 58,280), Defender (up five per cent to 28,702), Jaguar (up 39 per cent to 13,528 and Discovery (up per per cent to 9,680).

Retail sales for the fourth quarter were 114,038 units (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV), up 11 per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago and up sweven per cent on the three months to the end of December.

Compared to the previous year, retail sales in the quarter were up 32 per cent in the UK, 21 per cent in North America, and 16 per cent overseas.

JLR will report results for the fourth quarter and full financial yea on May 10.