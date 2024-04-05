Solicitors make move to new Birmingham office

The legal firm has moved from its Jewellery Quarter offices in St Paul’s Square to the third floor of Waterloo House on Waterloo Street.

The 2,500 sq ft of offices overlook Victoria Square and include a variety of private meeting rooms for clients, breakout areas and open plan desk space.

Iain Morrison, chairman of mfg Solicitors said: “Our move to Waterloo House represents another new and exciting chapter for the firm.

“It’s been six years since we moved into the Birmingham market and since then we have significantly grown our offering and presence, helped by adding further expertise to our team. That has ultimately allowed us to take on additional clients, especially on the corporate, commercial property and employment sides.

“The new office is right in the middle of the city but more importantly, it’s really accessible and has the capacity to cope with our further growth in the months and years ahead. The feedback from clients has already been extremely positive.”

The firm, which also has offices in Kidderminster, Ludlow and Telford, moved into the Birmingham market in 2018 following the acquisition of law firm Pearson Rowe.

The firm officially opened the new office at an event attended by more than 100 people, including partners, support staff and clients.