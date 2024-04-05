Ecommerce Intelligence to attend major NEC show

A team from Ecommerce Intelligence, Shrewsbury, will be at IRX & eDX (Internet Retail Expo & eDelivery Expo) at the NEC in Birmingham on May 22-23.

As well as hosting a stand at the event, founder Chris Turton will be taking part in a round table discussion with experts from top brands.

Ecommerce Intelligence recently launched a campaign highlighting the risk to small businesses of not having an adequate presence on Amazon, attracting headlines across the UK.

Chris said: “In recent years the retail landscape has changed dramatically and the ecommerce sector is developing all the time.

“IRX and eDX are great events to support businesses with everything they need to support their business in this new environment.”

The two day expo will see retailers, brands, industry experts and retail vendors from across the UK gather to hear from thought-leaders and discover new technology that can help support their business into the future.

Big names attending include M&S, Waitrose, boohoo, SpecSavers, O2, New Look and more.

“We’re looking forward to hearing from, and speaking to, the great businesses that will be in attendance at IRX and eDX,” said Chris.

“It is a great showcase, and we will be on hand to help businesses that want to know more about how to make the most of their online presence.”