Telford's BuildFifty5 Living 'thrilled and honoured' to collect award

BuildFifty5 Living recently picked up the Federation of Small Business (FSB) Award for Innovation 2024 for the West Midlands.

The recognition highlighted the company’s dedication to delivery solutions within the construction and housing sectors.

Established five years ago, BuildFifty5 Living is based at the e-Innovation Centre at the Wolverhampton University campus in Telford.

“We are thrilled and honoured to receive the FSB for Innovation in the West Midlands,” said Kieran Danby, Director at BuildFifty5 Living.

“Recognition for being innovative in Business, not just within the construction industry is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our team, who continuously strive to be different in construction and housing delivery. We are proud to be based in Telford and able to serve the entire West Midlands community.”

BuildFifty5 Living actively seeks brownfield development opportunities and refurbishment sites. By repurposing underutilised land and revitalising existing structures,the company has a mission to create affordable, sustainable housing solutions at the heart of communities in need.

"We believe that innovation is the key to driving progress and addressing the evolving needs of our industry and communities. We cannot keep doing the same thing and wondering why nothing improves.” added Kieran. “This award serves as motivation to continue our journey to support local authorities, communities and contribute to easing the housing crisis by finding solutions.”

In May, BuildFifty5 Living will progress to the national awards in Blackpool, where they will compete with fellow award winners from across the country in other categories for the prestigious national award.