Marston's to appoint a new chairman

William Rucker is stepping down after five-and-a-half years in the role at the Wolverhampton-based group.

He has informed the board of his intention to step down from his role as director and chairman with effect from July 8 in view of his other increased business commitments which include him becoming chairman designate of the British Land Company from July 9.

The nominations committee, led by senior independent director Octavia Morley, is overseeing a comprehensive search process to appoint his successor.

Mr Rucker said: "It has been a real privilege and honour to serve as chair of Marston's PLC. I am confident that Marston's is in great shape and in good hands as the company prepares for the next phase of its development with chief executive officer Justin Platt at the helm. I wish Justin and the wider team every success in the future."

Accountant Mr Rucker succeeded Roger Devlin as Marston’s chairman.

Marston's has more than 1,400 pubs across the UK.