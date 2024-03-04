Telford College set to hold HGV careers fair

More than 20 employers and support services will be on site from 2pm to 4.30pm on March 27 to showcase current vacancies in the HGV and logistics sector.

Haulage companies will also be bringing demonstration vehicles onto the campus, giving potential workers the chance of hands-on experience in a cab.

It follows a similar event at the Telford College campus in November which was a huge success, attracting job hunters from across the Midlands and beyond.

Aneeta Hazir, the college’s employer partnership manager, said: “This event is going to be even bigger and better this time, with 22 employers having already confirmed attendance.”

The event will also include a raffle, raising funds for Severn Hospice. Winners will get the chance of a 15-minute ride in one of the HGV trainer vehicles which will be on site during the afternoon, thanks to Dulson Training.

Aneeta said: “This free networking event is open to both employers and individuals, and is perfect for anyone considering a career in the logistics industry. It is a chance to come and talk to providers, employers and partners to learn about employment opportunities and wrap-around support, advice and guidance.

“You’ll be able to able to step into cabs and get a real feel of what it is like to drive these vehicles; to get hands-on, speak to employers, and find out what it takes to get into employment.”

Companies due to be in attendance on the day include A1, Above and Beyond, AJ Maidens Telford, Certas Energy, Clive Cowern Transport, Culina, DPD, Dulson Training, Gap Personnel, and GTG Training.

The line-up will also include Hadley Group, Jet Express, Kinaxia, Mainline Haulage, National Careers Service, National Express, PGS Global logistics, PR Training, Pro-active Personnel, RAF Cosford, RHA, Serco, Shropshire Council, Smart Works, Trax Express Systems, Veolia, Wellington Fire Station, and WMCA.

Telford College works closely with employers and driver trainers through its ‘employability’ programmes, which are specifically designed to provide jobseekers with the skills required for driving goods vehicles. Around 650 learners are put through the programme each year.