Tractors for sale as Shropshire family sells farm

Auctioneers Halls are holding the auction on behalf of G. M. Dickens and Son at Overfields Farm, Ellesmere Road, Wem, on Saturday, March 2, at 10.30am. The Dickens family has sold the farm after many years in their ownership.

Halls says the extensive collection of lots will be of interest to a very wide range of buyers.

The tractors on offer include a 1998 Massey Ferguson 4225 4WD and two Massey Ferguson 135 2WD models, both requiring restoration - one with a straight axle and MF cab and the other with a swept axle and Lambourne cab.

A 2002 Matbro Terex T250 articulated and Bedford van will also be sold together with a large collection of farm machinery, implements, trailers, workshop tools and sundries.

The auction catalogue can be viewed online at Halls’ website hallsgb.com/auctions