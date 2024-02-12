Shropshire MP in call to reform business rates

The North Shropshire MP went on a tour of several high street shops with the Oswestry Business Improvement District last month.

As well as high rates, several local hospitality businesses raised concerns over the lack of taxis available, something the MP has now raised with Shropshire Council leadership.

She also took to her feet in the Commons to tell Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that businesses in her constituency say ‘their biggest challenge is business rates’ which penalise high street shops and smaller firms.

She said: “Business owners and high street shops in Oswestry told me that their biggest challenge is rates.

“Will the chancellor consider in his upcoming budget a radical reform of business rates that puts the high street on an even keel and a level playing field with the online retailers?”

The Financial Secretary to the Treasury has been asked to respond.