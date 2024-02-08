Telford College unveils new T-Level training programmes

The college is already offering T-Levels in health and digital technology, which see students combining their studies with work placements at local businesses and major national brands.

And, as part of national T-Level Thursday, it published details of new programmes which will be added to the curriculum in the coming months. From September, Telford College is looking to add business, engineering and creative options to its T-Level learning options.

Business pathways are expected to include accounting, management and administration, while creative options planned are craft and design, and media broadcast and production.

T-Levels are qualifications for 16 to 19-year-olds taken after GCSEs. They are equivalent to three A levels, but with a greater focus on technical and vocational skills.

Graham Guest, Telford College principal and chief executive, said: “T-Levels are a great choice – a mix of learning and on-the-job training that can help students get into skilled employment, university or higher apprenticeships.

“Each T-Level includes an in-depth industry placement. Students get valuable experience in the workplace, and employers get early sight of the new talent in their industry.”

Telford College’s current programmes have been a big success, with health students taking on placements with the NHS at the Princess Royal and Royal Shrewsbury hospitals.

Ruth Field, T-Level industry placement co-ordinator for health at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “Having the students in an industry placement allows them to see first-hand how the theory they have been taught in college is used in practice to ensure patient safety and quality of care.

“They are being supported in practice by the pre-registration education team and the industry placement co-ordinator who visits them regularly whilst in placement."