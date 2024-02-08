Each year, the Field Studies Council, which has its headquarters at Preston Montford near Shrewsbury, recruits a cohort of outdoor education apprentices and equips them with the skills and knowledge they need to deliver courses at centres around the UK.

The apprenticeships are delivered in collaboration with Channel Training and Kayleigh Hunter, senior tutor and apprentice co-ordinator for the charity, said the programme provides an effective route for those looking for a career in the environmental sector.

She said: “Training our own staff through the apprenticeship scheme means we have a steady pool of well-qualified potential instructors coming through each year, and the apprentices have the skills they need to either stay with the Field Studies Council, progress into further or higher education or move into a different part of the sector.

“Our apprentice retention rate is about 80 per cent, and almost all of those that don’t choose to stay with us continue onto further education such as full teacher training which is great for the wider environmental education sector. We’re delighted that our apprenticeships have opened the door to fulfilling careers for so many fantastic young people. Part of our mission is to help young people to realise the breadth of career options open to them in environmental occupations, and an outdoor instructor apprenticeship is a great first stepping stone.”

The charity is currently training nine apprentices at locations around the UK.

During the apprenticeship, trainee instructors get an insight into the world of work, learn from experienced colleagues, and get the support they need from the rest of the team. Apprentices are observed and supported by experienced mentors and given time to develop their skills in an unpressured environment.

Kayleigh added: “The programme is bespoke and leads to qualifications in areas such as lowland leadership and learning beyond the classroom, setting the apprentices up with the skills and knowledge they need to teach on our huge range of courses.

“For the first few months they will observe other tutors, both in the classroom and out in the field, before gradually starting to teach sessions alongside more experienced staff. Once they are confident and have the subject knowledge they need, they will take on teaching on their own.

“Apprentices are never thrown in at the deep end – they progress individually as they develop each area of expertise, to make sure they are delivering sessions safely and effectively.

"We’re very much looking forward to welcoming the Class of 2024 to the Field Studies Council.”

To find out about apprenticeships, visit field-studies-council.org/jobs-at-fsc/apprenticeships/