Shropshire law firm announces host of new promotions

Aaron & Partners has promoted Joanne Parsons to Partner in the Real Estate team.

Zoe Lloyd has become a Senior Associate Solicitor in the Corporate and Commercial team, with Jennifer Gibson and Amy Morris promoted to the same position in the Employment and Wills, Trusts and Tax teams respectively.

Aaron & Partners has also announced several promotions in its Chester office.

Paul Caslin has been made a Senior Associate Solicitor while Jonathan Gandy has been made an Associate Solicitor in the firm’s Real Estate team.

The promotions follow the announcement that Helen Johnson has become the firm’s second non-lawyer Partner, in recognition of her contribution as the firm’s Head of Marketing and the multi-sector expertise she brings to the role.

Nick Clarke, Senior Partner at Aaron & Partners, said: “We’re delighted to announce a series of promotions for seven members of our team.

“As a firm we have a strong commitment to investing in our people and it’s a pleasure to once again be announcing such a significant list of promotions.

“All of the people we have promoted have shown dedication and expertise within their fields and all of them are great assets to the firm."