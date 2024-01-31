Telford & Wrekin Council ready to celebrate work of apprentices

National Apprenticeship Week gets under way next week, celebrating the ‘skills for life’.

Across Telford & Wrekin Council, including the local authority’s maintained schools, more than 500 apprentices have started apprenticeships with the council since 2017.

Some of the most popular apprenticeships have been delivered in areas such as business administration, teaching assistants, housing and property management and customer service.

During National Apprenticeship Week, Job Box will signpost people towards the Telford Skills Show at Telford International Centre,Telford, taking place on Thursday, March 14 from 11.30am-7pm.

The council’s Job Box team will also be on hand during National Apprenticeship Week to offer advice about apprenticeships and latest vacancies.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy, said: “We’re excited to be celebrating National Apprenticeship Week 2024.

“The week brings together businesses and apprentices across our borough and shines a light on the positive impact apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

“We offer a wide range of apprenticeships at Telford & Wrekin Council and they are an excellent way to gain essential experience, earn while you learn and gain nationally recognised qualifications which really do provide ‘skills for life.’

“For some, the apprenticeship route may not be an obvious choice but it’s the perfect way to gain new skills and start on an exciting career pathway.”

You can find out more about National Apprenticeship Week 2024 at lifereadyworkready.co.uk/naw2024 or call Job Box on 01952 382888 for more information.