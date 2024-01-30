Telford businesses invited to special summit

The Telford Sustainability & Energy Cluster (TSEC), in collaboration with Telford & Wrekin Council, is organising the event for Wednesday, March 6 at Telford College.

The Telford Sustainability Solutions Summit will bring together a diverse group of suppliers offering innovative solutions to support local businesses in reducing carbon emissions and saving energy.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: "The Sustainability Solutions Summit is a testament to collaborative commitment to a greener future.

"By bringing together key stakeholders, we aim to facilitate discussions, showcase best practices, and inspire businesses to adopt sustainable measures for long-term success, working together to achieve net zero status by 2030."

Graham Guest, Principal and CEO of Telford College, said, "Hosting this event is an opportunity to highlight our dedication to boosting local employability and productivity.

"We believe in transforming the workforce to align with the borough’s sustainability goals, contributing to a more resilient and forward-thinking business community. It’s an excellent fit with the work being done in our new Retrofit Skills Lab, which is helping to upskill local tradespeople in environmental technologies."

Chris Lindsay, Chair of the Telford Sustainability & Energy Cluster, added: "This summit is a unique chance to connect with industry leaders, explore sustainable solutions, and take a crucial step towards a greener future."

The summit's agenda includes a range of influential guest speakers, a Q&A session, supplier pitch sessions, as well as networking opportunities.

To find out more visit telfordevents.evolutive.co.uk