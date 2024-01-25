Tile Giant buys nine Tile Choice stores saving 40 jobs

The Bilston-headquartered business went into administration earlier this month.

It had ceased trading on January 12.

Tile Giant, which has its headquarters in Leeds, has bought the stores, the warehouse at Millfields Road, Ettingshall and two websites, securing more than 40 jobs in the stores, warehouse and head office.

Tile Choice had 18 stores before it closed.

Those that have been bought include Bilston, Birmingham, Burton-upon-Trent, Cannock, Kidderminster, Walsall, and Worcester.