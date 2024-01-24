'Vibrant' centre to bring jobs and major boost for business

Morris Property has been granted planning permission at its landmark 28-acre site – Stadium Point – on Oteley Road, Shrewsbury.

The development, adjacent to Shrewsbury Town Football Club, will create highly sought-after commercial space available for purchase or rent from the summer.

Morris Property say the development will help fuel the local economy, providing speculative and bespoke units ranging from distribution warehousing to offices.

Chris Morris, Director, Morris Property said: “Despite keen demand for business units on this side of the town, we are aware that economic times remain tough.

"So we have designed our units to be cost and energy-efficient.

"We have been working closely with Shropshire Council as supporters of inward investment serving Shropshire and Mid Wales and, in partnership with the WMCA and Frontier Development Capital (FDC), we are excited to be transforming this site into a vibrant commercial centre.

"We pride ourselves on our collaborative approach and are pleased to already be working with a number of regional companies developing plans to build their businesses with us at Stadium Point.”

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA Chair, said: “It’s been a challenging couple of years for the West Midlands region but throughout that time the WMCA has continued to invest in schemes such as Stadium Point to help drive economic growth.

“These investments are providing new commercial spaces for our job-creating businesses so it’s great to see this latest scheme getting underway. Once completed we expect upwards of 350 jobs based on the site, which is great news for local people and the town’s economy.”

Kieren Turner-Owen, Associate Director of FDC, added: “FDC are privileged to be working alongside Morris again after our successful funding of Paragon Point in Telford. "Stadium Point highlights Shrewsbury and the wider West Midlands’ excellent industrial offerings and we very much look forward to seeing the progress over the coming months.”

To find out more, visit stadiumpoint.co.uk/