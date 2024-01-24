£5.2m funding to boost Powys business investment and create jobs

The awards have been made by the Powys Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) Local Partnership Board, under its Supporting Local Business theme.

It is responsible for deciding how the just over £26 million in SPF money allocated to Powys for 2022-25, by the UK Government as part of its Levelling Up programme, should be spent.

“Our objectives under the Supporting Local Business theme are to create jobs and boost community cohesion, promote networking and collaboration, and increase private sector investment in growth-enhancing activities,” said councillor David Selby, the council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys and Chair of the Powys SPF Local Partnership Board.

“This would ideally be achieved through investment that builds on existing industries and institutions, through interventions that bring together businesses and partners within and across sectors, and through targeted support for small and medium-sized businesses.”

Among the 32 projects to receive funding was Mid Wales Business Energy Efficiency Boost with £403,392 awarded to Severn Wye Energy Agency to help small and medium-sized businesses reduce their energy bills and CO2 emissions.

In addition £200,000 was awarded to NPTC Group of Colleges, for the creation of a new facility – Newtown Fashion Technology Academy – in the centre of Newtown, in a commercial partnership with Fashion Enter.

A Revitalising Mid Wales Rewards and Incentives Scheme was awarded £320,380. Mid Wales Tourism will use the funding for a project that will help independent businesses compete with larger chains through improved customer loyalty.

Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority was awarded £98,300 to create a new website and programme of activity in support of the visitor economy, promoting the area as a sustainable destination while £238,741of funding will help Aberinnovation in research and development support for small and medium-sized businesses in the health, agriculture, environment, and food and drink sectors.

In addition, £150,274 was awarded to Ecodyfi to help expand local food production, through mentoring and support, in the Dyfi Biosphere area while Mid Wales Enterprise Growth Catalyst was granted £345,320 for an established programme supporting entrepreneurs and business growth.

Also £243,544 was awarded to Programus, to create the Powys Digital Towns Mobile App which will help town centre businesses with e-commerce and digital marketing while £232,320 was granted to Antur Cymru for business coaching and the provision of a pop-up high street shop in Newtown that can be used by entrepreneurs to test sales potential.

For more information on the UK SPF in Powys visit en.powys.gov.uk/article/14045/UK-Shared-Prosperity-Fund-Open-For-Applications or email ukspf@powys.gov.uk.