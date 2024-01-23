The award-winning company, based in Newport, has delivered new websites to meet the needs of a number of high-profile clients and expanded its team – including the addition of several apprentices.

Ascendancy has also guided clients through the transition to Google Analytics 4 and became the first Shropshire company to move to a four-day week after a very successful global trial.

The arrival of a new year sees Ascendancy in a strong position to maintain its growth, continue developing its successful partnership with Aston University in offering Digital Marketing Degree Apprenticeships and increase its experimentation and use of AI tools for the benefit of clients.

Ascendancy director Helen Culshaw said: “We have always managed to continue growing and developing year-on-year and are in a really strong position to meet any challenges that may arise over the next 12 months.

"Last year, we were able to provide lots of excellent websites for clients, including Jesmonite. We were also delighted to complete the Aria Care and Komplex Care websites in record time to meet the tight deadlines of both companies.

“We welcomed John Archibald to our growing team as a Digital Marketing Account Manager. John arrived at Ascendancy after taking five years out of the digital world to be a professional cyclist, a career which resulted in him being a double Commonwealth Games silver medalist.

“The company moved to a four-day week in January after taking part in a successful global trial - something which produced only positive results for staff and clients, and we began a partnership with Aston University in offering Digital Marketing Degree Apprenticeships.

“In October we took on two new apprentices and then our first T-Level student – a move that came about as a direct result of my work as an Enterprise Adviser. I am passionate about supporting and encouraging our workforce of tomorrow and am absolutely delighted that Ascendancy can support young people as they begin their career journey.

“One of the biggest challenges of 2023 was moving digital marketing clients seamlessly over to Google Analytics 4, which is revolutionising our industry. We have been heavily involved in helping all our clients adapt to the new version of Google Analytics and get their reporting just how they need it.

“An ongoing challenge is the way our industry is having to deal with the increased use of machine learning and AI in online advertising and we are placing a greater emphasis at Ascendancy on experimenting with AI tools and how they can be used to our clients’ advantage.

“We will continue to be at the centre of delivering Google Analytics 4 training to our clients and other businesses as the year progresses, see increased growth as a company, maintain our commitment to build high-quality websites for our digital marketing clients and continue to bring on young talent.”