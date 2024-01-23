The company, which is based in Knockin and has offices in Wrexham and Newtown, has won new contracts, scooped a series of awards, further developed the strength of its team and deepened its links to its local communities.

Managing director Steven Owen said highlights of the past 12 months had included marking its 50th birthday on October 1 and being named SME of the Year at the Constructing Excellence Midlands awards.

“The 50th anniversary really brought into sharp focus just how far Pave Aways has come as a company over the last five decades.

“I am immensely proud that we have built a company which recognises and invests in the value of its people, supports local supply chains wherever we can and cares for its community.

“Our success is very much built on our commitment to excellence in everything we do and these core values will serve us well as we embark on the next chapter of our story."

Pave Aways Limited

“It has also been a great thrill to see our work recognised with so many award wins this year and also to have such a strong pipeline of work already secured for 2024.

“We have a series of new projects commencing this year including Beulah House in Market Drayton, Chapter Court in Wrexham and at Helsby School for Cheshire West Council.”

During the year, Pave Aways won a series of contracts in the education and care sector, including new extensions at Lawley Village Academy in Telford and Burton Borough School in Newport and continued to work on projects at Whittington C of E Primary School and West Felton CE Primary School near Oswestry.

It also completed new science laboratories at Packwood Haugh in Ruyton XI Towns and handed over the new girls’ house for day and boarding students at Shrewsbury School.

Alongside the Constructing Excellence Midlands SME award, the company won the People Development Award at the Powys Business Awards, won Building Project of the Year for Hafan Yr Afon in Newtown at the Constructing Excellence Wales awards and was part of the project team that picked up the Value Award for the Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School at the same ceremony.

It was also named Community Champion – Business in the Community at the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards and its work on the Headley Court Veterans Orthopaedic Centre at Gobowen was shortlisted in the national British Construction Industry Awards.

Pave Aways began in 1973 as a groundworks contractor and has grown into one of the region’s most successful privately-owned construction firms. It works on a variety of developments including new build and refurbishment projects in sectors including healthcare, education, manufacturing, commercial and residential.