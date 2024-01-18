Weston Park is running for awards - including best restaurant

Weston Park is in the running for the self-catering accommodation of the year title and independent restaurant of the year crown in the Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards.

The Granary at Weston, which was last year awarded an AA Rosette for culinary excellence, is shortlisted in the independent restaurant category, while the historic estate’s range of award-winning holiday cottages are shortlisted for best self-catering accommodation – an award they won last year.

More than 40 of Staffordshire’s best tourism and hospitality businesses have been shortlisted across 20 categories, with the winners due to be announced at a black-tie ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum on March 14.

Weston Park head of marketing Andrea Webster said: “The awards have a hard-earned reputation for recognising the very best businesses in this sector in the county, and we are thrilled to be included in this year’s shortlist.

“The Granary has enjoyed a tremendous 12 months, with both the AA award, a silver award from Enjoy Staffordshire last year and also personal recognition for our head chef Anna Jones in the Black Country Chamber of Commerce awards.

“This is a wonderful reflection of the quality of food and service offered by the Granary, and a tribute to our estate-to-plate philosophy of high-quality casual dining based on the finest ingredients, many of which are sourced from our own grounds.

“Our unique holiday cottages have also had a highly-successful year in terms of bookings and wonderful customer feedback, demonstrating that a commitment to excellence is still the secret to success in the UK tourism market.”