Paycare, which provides a range of Health Cash Plans to individuals, employees, and their families, was originally formed in 1874 to support factory workers with everyday healthcare costs.

Initially named the Patients’ Aid Association, the organisation has since helped millions of people claim back cash on everything from optical and dental appointments to physiotherapy, diagnostic tests, and wellbeing treatments.

Alongside supporting its Policyholders, Paycare has also raised in excess of £2.5million which has been distributed to good causes and charities across the region and beyond – supporting everything from grassroots sports clubs to accessible entertainment, arts projects and food banks, domestic abuse charities and talented students.

Anthony Burns, Paycare’s CEO, said “Heading into our 150th year is such a momentous milestone for us as an organisation, and one that the whole Paycare team is exceptionally proud of.

"We were founded around the concept that nobody should have to struggle to access high-quality and timely healthcare, and this absolutely remains central to us today – particularly so in these current times.

“Welcoming in this significant year has not only provided us with an opportunity to reflect on all of the incredible things we’ve achieved as a team, but to also look ahead to the next stage of our journey – as we continue to support more and more individuals to be healthier and happier, as well as develop our partnerships with organisations across the UK who do so much good within their local communities.

“We’d like to offer our heartfelt thanks to all of our Policyholders, as well as our partners and wider communities who continue to support us and our mission – and we very much look forward to sharing our exciting plans for this special celebratory year with everyone over the coming weeks.”