It's fair to say Covid-19 lockdowns brought a fair share of stresses and challenges.

That was certainly the case for Will Evans, whose job as a joiner was put on hold as work understandably dried up.

The 22-year-old freely admits mentally, like many people, he found it a difficult time.

But, now, as he reflects back, it also provided him with the inspiration and creative spark to launch a new business.

Will opened the doors to Old to New, at 10 Leg Street, Oswestry, in December, where he sells restored, repainted, and repaired furniture.

Will Evans inside his new shop

Among other services he provides are the restoration of kitchens while people can also contact him about reviving their own pieces.

"I was a joiner before Covid," he recalls."When the pandemic happened it meant I couldn't do anything.

"Lockdown was tough, I will be honest. I struggled with my mental health but that was actually a big push for me.

"I had to get out of the slump I was going through. I just said to myself 'you have to try and do something with your time or you will end up going crazy'.

"I needed to try and keep busy and so started working on bits of furniture."

Will transforms furniture

"My first piece was a Welsh Dresser and I placed it for sale on Etsy. Someone from south Wales bought it.

"Then I did a couple of bed sidetables and they sold as well. It all started to progress from there really and I haven't looked back since."

Will, who is from Corwen in North Wales, then decided the natural next step was to open a shop and chose Shropshire.

He believes the important message his business sends in helping the environment is something that can help make it a success.

"The environmental aspect is important," said Will. "It's the chance to recycle as much as possible.

"You don;t always need to throw things into landfill that could be given a new lease of life. This job gives me an opportunity to revamp much-loved items and give them a second chance.

"I sell things but also provide a service in the sense that I work on people's furniture and revive it.

"I can redesign it to how they want it to look. Designing it yourself, makes it unique and I can customise pieces for people."

Will helps give things a new lease of life

"I do all sorts of furniture – beds, tables, welsh dressers and all," he adds. "I enjoy working on kitchens as well and have done a few of those recently. refurbishing items, equipment and furniture by sanding them down or repairing and re-painting them."

Will says he is getting a huge amount of satisfaction out of his new career.

"I get a buzz out of it," he says. "I love seeing the transformation in a piece of furniture. Sometimes you see the before and after pictures and think 'wow'.

"It can make a hell of a difference and I'm proud of the work I have done.

"I have particularly enjoyed working on transforming a couple of kitchens recently and you get a real sense of accomplishment."

Another example of Will's work

Since opening his shop, Will says he has been touched by the support of people on the high street.

"I have had fantastic feedback," he said. "People have been really kind and others traders, such as Claire Davies from Oswestry Framing Company have been supportive. It's the start of a new journey for me and one I am looking forward to."

To find out more, visit https://oldtoonew.co.uk/