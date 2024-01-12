More than 100 jobs at risk as retailer Tile Choice ceases trading

The news was announced on the website of the Wolverhampton-based wholesaler and retailer of tiles.

A brief message says: "Unfortunately Tile Choice has ceased trading."

People with outstanding orders are asked to email tile-choice@butcher-woods.co.uk with details of their order.

Butcher Woods are liquidators based in Birmingham, but no-one was available at their offices to give any more details.

Tile Choice had posted a notice of intention to appoint administrators on Thursday.

Tile Choice, founded in 1991, has its headquarters at Crown House, Millfields Road, Ettingshall where its 30,000sq ft warehouse and distribution centre is also based.

The business has a separate store in Millfields Road and its 18 stores also include Cannock, Kidderminster, Lichfield, Shrewsbury, Telford, Walsall and West Bromwich.

The business employed 116 people in June 2022 and reported annual revenue of £15.9 million.

Tile Choice was a sponsor of the main stand at Walsall Football Club’s Poundland Bescot Stadium since 2022 and has been a sponsor at the club for many years.

The family firm was started by managing director Kevin Beasley with a small shop in Wolverhampton.