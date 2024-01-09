Reconomy, which provides sustainability technology, data and services to a broad range of industries, has a relationship with wolves dating back more than 25 years.

The partnership was strengthened ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season when Reconomy became Wolves’ sustainability partner as well as back of shirt sponsor of Wolves Women.

And the extended partnership will now continue the commercial relationship until the end of the 2023-24 season.

It includes sponsorship of Wolves Women and will see Reconomy continue to support Wolves’ environmental sustainability strategy.

Reconomy will also become a Pack Patron of Wolves Foundation, making an annual financial commitment to the work of the Foundation which allows it to continue its vital work in local communities.

During the partnership, Reconomy has implemented various initiatives to increase the circularity of the business and improve the sustainability of matchdays at both Molineux Stadium and home of Wolves Women, New Bucks Head, Telford.

Paul Cox, Founder Director at Reconomy, said: “Throughout our relationship with Wolves, its commitment to creating a more sustainable football club and matchday experience for their loyal fans has been impressive.

"We are delighted to deepen our commercial relationship with an organisation that shares our values and recognises the importance of increasing circularity to preserve our finite resource.”

Steve Sutton, Facilities, Safety and Security Director at Wolves, said: “Embedding sustainability throughout the football club is key to our strategy. We have made huge strides with Reconomy’s support recently but we want to go further and so we will continue to innovate to ensure fans can support their team in a sustainable way.”