Shropshire Chamber of Commerce said a report from travel trade organisation ABTA. which places the county alongside the likes of Crete, the Spanish region of Extremadura, Mauritius, the Austrian Tyrol, Vietnam, and Zambia, can provide a welcome boost to the regional economy.

It comes just weeks after the publication of a report by Visit Shropshire which revealed tourism is already contributing more than £767 million a year into the county’s economy.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “A thriving tourism and leisure sector is absolutely vital to the success of the Shropshire economy, and this report well and truly puts us on the global map.

"We know from our quarterly economic surveys that the tourism and leisure sector has been hit particularly hard by the Covid pandemic; let us hope that this report signals that a more prosperous 2024 is in store.”

She added: “It’s not just the visitor attractions and accommodation providers who benefit from a healthy tourism economy – transport companies, restaurants and town centre retailers all feel the benefit too.”

“And from a more general perspective, a county with a positive public profile is going to be seen as a more attractive opportunity for inward investment – so this could even bring in new businesses, and create jobs.”

Her views came as accounting and business advisory firm WR Partners announced a partnership with Visit Shropshire.

The new collaboration will solidify WR Partners’ role as the designated Accounting Partner for Visit Shropshire, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the local visitor economy.

John Fletcher, Audit Partner at WR Partners, said: “The Shropshire Tourism sector plays a pivotal role in the region, injecting hundreds of millions into goods and services.”

“The thriving sector benefits retail, leisure, and hospitality and extends its positive impact across various industries, including food and drink, manufacturing, retail, and more.”

Despite the sector’s current success, there is still immense growth potential, evidenced by recent public and private investments in Shropshire.”

Ed Thomas, Chair of Visit Shropshire, said “The Visitor Economy in Shropshire supports 8,474 jobs and is worth over £767 million to the local economy.

“This partnership is vital to our ongoing efforts to continue to grow our visitor economy and encourage investment into the tourism sector.

“It ensures that our members have access to the most up-to-date information, enabling them to make informed financial decisions and contributing to the overall success of Shropshire’s tourism industry.”