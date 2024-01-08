JLR sales growth continues in latest quarter

For the three months to the end of December worldwide wholesale volume was 101,043 – up 27 per cent on a year earlier.

Wholesales for 2023-2024 so far are 291,113 – a rise of 28 per cent on the year.

The three best-selling models for the third quarter were Range Rover Sport 16,921 (up 49 per cent), Range Rover 18.843 (up 12 per cent) and Defender 27,117 (up 14 per cent))

Retail sales in the quarter 109,140 – up 29 per cent on a year earlier.

Retail volumes were higher in all regions year-on-year including UK up 55 per cent, China up 28 per cent, Europe up 27 per cent and North America up six per cent.

The order book continues to reflect strong demand for JLR products with 148,000 client orders at the end of the third quarter. This has reduced from 168,000 at the end of the second quarter, reflecting increased order fulfilment to clients and resulting in improved client waiting times.

Demand for Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender remains particularly strong, representing 76 per cent of the order book.

JLR will report full financial results for the quarter at the beginning of February.