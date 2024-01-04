'Excellent opportunity' to take on equestrian facilities near Newport

Marketed by Balfours, Silver Spur Livery is for sale at £375,000 with full planning permission granted for the erection of a suite of equestrian buildings and facilities.

These include ten stables, plus tack, feed and wash rooms, designed in a courtyard.

Haybarn storage is also part of the package as is consent for a 20mx40m manége.

An exciting equestrian development opportunity at Lilleshall, Newport, has been launched to the market by Balfours.

The whole is set in 10.06 acres, 4.07 hectares of good flat grazing land.

Alistair Hilton, Balfours partner and head of sales, said: “This is an excellent opportunity in a highly accessible location.

"It has gated access off Kynnersley Drive and Newport is less than four miles away, with the motorway network some nine miles away.

“For those seeking either a business opportunity or a permanent yard central to the UK, you really couldn’t do better."

For more details, call Balfours on 01743 353511.