TCN doubles client base in nine months

The US business opened its UK head office in Shrewsbury this summer, with an EU HQ having opened earlier in the year.

It provides software for enterprises, contact centres, business process outsourcing and collection agencies and has won four new client contracts, adding to the eight simultaneous software implementations currently being carried out for UK clients by the UK and EU support teams in the Midlands and Bucharest, Romania.

The UK and EU team now stands at nearly 20 with the addition of Alex Dima, who started his role with the TCN EU and UK team as an account manager this month.

Spencer Taylor, head of sales and operations for UK and Ireland, said: “This is an exciting time for TCN here in the UK and EU.

“Personally, it’s great to be working for such an amazing platform and alongside such a fantastic team that genuinely offers its clients the best care and attention at every stage of the process, especially when it comes to ongoing aftercare to ensure they are getting the support they need and using the product to its best advantage for their individual business needs.”

Among the clients currently being taken on in the UK are Lawton Hathaway, CCICM, Shire Leasing PLC and Welfare Together.

In Romania, Victor Marcu, business manager EU at TCN, said he was delighted to welcome Alex to the team to help with the influx of new clients.

"TCN is a global company and is rapidly expanding in both Europe and the UK. We are implementing a growing number of clients to the TCN platform, and it was apparent we needed to grow the team to provide the technical support we need and manage these accounts to the high standard we expect.

“TCN prides itself on the level of technical support it offers its clients, and the team in Romania assists both me and Adrian Stefan in the EU as well as Spencer Taylor and Emma Reynolds in the UK.

"The standard of our technical support is just one of TCN’s many USPs, and Alex brings not only fantastic experience to our technical team here to help us advance the capabilities of the product, but also fantastic customer service skills to better serve our growing roster of clients."

TCN has more than two decades of experience building cloud-based contact centre systems with thousands of clients worldwide across most continents, handling billions of interactions a year. In addition to the UK and Europe, it has global data centres and offices worldwide, including the USA, Canada, India, Germany and Australia.