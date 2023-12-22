Shropshire farming business secures Japanese deal

Harry West (Prees) Limited, a long-established farm machinery producers, has sold its latest batch of dual muck spreaders and trailers to Japan.

Harry West, formed in 1966, designed the Dual Spreader for better efficiency and much improved health and safety in hilly conditions.

The new order for six spreaders comes at a time when there is also increasing demand closer to home for its range of trailers.

James Llewellyn, Office Sales Manager at Harry West, said: “For over a decade, we have built up a very healthy partnership with Agri Direct Co. Ltd, who are the sole importers of our equipment into Japan.

"This significant new sale is very encouraging because it shows that there is no shortage of demand for our ‘blue’ machines,’ which continue to have a great reputation here and all over the world.”

He added: “Agri Direct looked previously at different suppliers, but have always stuck firmly with us. With some decent enquires and orders also coming in from the home market, we are looking forward to 2024.”

The six Harry West dual muck spreaders, a product that has previously been awarded the Royal Agricultural Society of England GOLD Medal, will soon be on their six-week voyage from Southampton to Tomakomani, just south of Sapporo on Japan’s northern island, Hokkaido.

Still owned by the same family, now in its fourth generation, Harry West (Prees) Limited has also sold its popular blue spreaders and trailers to Australia, the Caribbean and in Europe, as well as throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland.