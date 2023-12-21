Welshpool company celebrates after landing national success

Nomadic Washrooms, based near Welshpool, won the 2023 'Maker and Creator' title for Wales at the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

The accolade adds to their impressive portfolio, which includes Best Tourism & Leisure Business in Wales at the National Start-Up Awards and the Start-up Business Award at the Powys Business Awards last year.

Founded by Kate and Stu Richards, Nomadic Washrooms has rapidly evolved from a personal need for luxury toilet hire for their wedding to a nationally recognised business and brand.

Their eco-friendly, luxury washrooms have redefined the standards in the industry, offering bespoke services across the UK for weddings, parties, festivals, TV sets and more.

They received their latest award at a London ceremony that celebrated the brightest and UK’s best entrepreneurs. This year, Allica Bank received more than 5,000 entrants across all categories, demonstrating the level of prestige that comes with the award.

Recognition by the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards demonstrates that entrepreneurial spirit flourishing in Mid Wales.

The couple said: “Having started up from a shed in Forden, it’s hard to believe how far we have come in the last few years.

"This year, we grew our flock of luxury toilets and washrooms further and have recently opened a second depot in Oxfordshire, with more exciting plans to expand next year.

“We would like thank and dedicate this new award to our amazing team, family, friends and clients, as without their support none of this would be possible.”

Awards founder Francesca James said Nomadic Washrooms' journey from a start-up to an award-winning company is a story of outstanding innovation and unwavering commitment to quality.

The Welsh Government has also recognised the company's contribution to the local economy and tourism sector. Vaughan Gethin, the minister for economy, acknowledged the company's achievements and their role in promoting Welsh business on a national stage.

Kate and Stu are heavily involved with the Self Help Africa charity. They recently hosted a charity ball in Montgomery, alongside other fundraising activities, to donate 25 new latrines through a new project being developed by the charity and United Purpose in the Chittagong Hill Tract region of Bangladesh, known as the Blue Schools + Program.