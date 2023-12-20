Telford firm marks 20th anniversary with charity celebration

Human Results, which provides employment law and HR services across Shropshire and beyond, decided to mark 20 years in business by supporting four charities through a variety of events.

The team rounded off the celebrations with a special evening at Meeting Point House in Telford on December 7 to present each of the charities with their donations.

Alasdair Hobbs, managing director of Human Results, said it was a fitting way to end a busy year of fundraising activity.

He added: “We were absolutely delighted to present cheques to The Haven, which helps women and children affected by domestic abuse, Maninplace, which supports homeless people in Telford, Access to Business, which provides help for people looking for employment, and Telford and Wrekin CVS, which supports charities and voluntary organisations in the area.

“Thanks to some match-funding, the total came to £4,000 which was just fantastic.

“I would like to thank The Wroxeter Hotel and Oxley Park Golf Club who helped us host events during the year, and of course all of the people who came along to support such worthy causes.

The Mayor of Telford & Wrekin, Arnold England, joined the celebrations at Meeting Point House.

Alasdair added: “The whole aim was to round off our anniversary by reflecting on our 20 years in business and celebrating a great year of fundraising for these four very important charities.

“It’s been hard work to organise a variety of events, but they have all been great fun and very well supported, so huge credit must go to everyone involved.”