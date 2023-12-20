Business duo set to create luxury retreat near Bridgnorth

Toby Dorrell and his wife Ruth are behind the ‘Claywood’ development, a 15-acre site in Billingsley, near Bridgnorth.

Former engineer Toby recently completed a course aimed at helping start-up companies in the county.

Run by Bridgnorth business consultants Good2Great, the Shropshire Start Up programme is funded by £286,923 from Shropshire Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation, as part of the Levelling Up agenda, and will assist start-ups until March 2025.

Toby Dorrell

“Good2Great has been an invaluable resource to ensure every area of starting my new business is covered,” Toby said. “Everything from the weekly sessions to the one to one mentoring have been brilliantly executed.”

Toby and Ruth were both born and raised in Shropshire and returned back after working away for over 15 years in 2021.

“We bought Claywood with the vision to enable others to come, appreciate, and enjoy their own little slice of the great outdoors, whilst staying in our luxury accommodation.

“Guests will be able to step outside and enjoy their own piece of nature,” Toby added.”

Anyone wishing to find out more about the Good2Great start-up programme for new businesses should email start@good-2-great.co.uk