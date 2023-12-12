Lara Perkins and Cathrine Barre have added the Rightmove CELA to their names, entitling them to hold Member status of the National Association of Estate Agents (MNAEA).

Head of sales at Balfours, Alistair Hilton, said: “We are keen to ensure that the Balfours team understand and adhere to good practice, so this milestone not only ticks the box for us, but for ROPA too."

Lara Perkins. Picture: Steve Elliott

Lara Perkins, based in The Square, Shrewsbury has worked at Balfours for a year-and-a-half.

Cathrine, whose career began in sales, before joining Balfours lettings team three-and-a-half years ago, is now based at Balfours Ludlow with sales manager, Scott Kemsley.

Mr Hilton added: “Their achievements reflect Lara and Cathrine’s commitment to best practice, from legislation to client relationships, marketing and networking. When agents are out on location, having staff in the office who are competent and confident in their work is essential. We are very proud of them both.”