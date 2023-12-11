Shrewsbury office deal completed by local investor

The property, which extends in total to 5,943 sq ft and is fully occupied, provides a combination of both open plan and individual offices and meeting rooms.

Offers in excess of £750,000 had been invited by Towler Shaw Roberts, with the firm retained as managing agents for the property by the new owner.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “Sycamore House represents an attractive office investment opportunity at the sought after and ever-expanding Shrewsbury Business Park.

“It stimulated a high level of interest, reflecting the continued strong demand for well presented income producing properties in Shrewsbury.

“We are delighted to have completed a sale to a local investor and pleased to have been retained as managing agents for the property.”

As well as a combination of offices fitted out to a high standard, Sycamore House features a reception area, staff kitchen, separate male/female and disabled toilet facilities, with a passenger lift providing access between the ground and first floors.

It also benefits from 34 allocated on-site car parking spaces and external landscaped areas.

Shrewsbury Business Park is the town’s premier office park and has attracted a number of established companies and organisations.

Sycamore House is currently fully let and produces a total rental income of £60,500 per annum.