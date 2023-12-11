The Only in Ludlow Loyalty Card Scheme was created and is run by the Ludlow Chamber of Commerce to encourage people to shop at independent businesses in the town.

Now in its ninth year the scheme sees customers get their card stamped every time they spend more than a pound in any of the shops in the scheme.

Once all 20 stamps are completed they hand the card in to go into the draw.

The scheme is open to any business that’s a member of the Chamber, for free.

There are three bumper prize draw hampers to win, each full of goodies donated by participating businesses. This time they’ve been won by Mr and Mrs Mallender, Cy Jones and Mrs Joan Lewis.

Jane Lumley, who chairs the Ludlow Chamber of Commerce, said: "The loyalty card scheme really is a way to reward supportive customers of Ludlow and as ever, all of the participating shops have been exceptionally generous with donations for the hamper prizes.

"All the winners were delighted and offered huge thanks to all the businesses who make this possible."

If you want a chance to win the next time you should call into eclectica at 55 Mill Street to pick up a loyalty card and list of participating businesses.