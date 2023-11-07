Shropshire business looks to expand fleet amid quad biking success

Jack Palmer, owner of the The Edge Adventure near Much Wenlock, says quad biking has become the number one attraction at the activity centre.

Jack and his partner Lily saw more than 2,200 take advantage of their quad bike experiences last year which has led them to invest in new, more exciting Yamaha YFM90R junior racing ATVs.

The Edge Adventure was started by Chris Hill in 2002 with Jack taking on management and, subsequently, the ownership of the business in 2016.

They offer clay shooting, archery, and paintball, with onsite accommodation and camping nearby.

But Jack said: "The quad biking has become unbelievably popular, and it is definitely the number one choice for kids."

The business has grown the fleet of ATVs to eight, of which four have recently been upgraded to Yamaha YFM90R junior racing machines.

Jack says some children visiting on school or youth club trips have rarely been to the countryside and never had the opportunity to try something like quad biking.

“For some children it is a huge confidence booster, a mental and physical challenge that they can be proud of," he said. "This is especially true of children with special educational needs (SEN) who are rarely offered this type of activity, but probably benefit from it the most."

The ATVs are expected to run for more than six hours a day, almost continuously and Jack said: "Our goal is to run the Yamahas for up to 12 years, which would be an incredible return on our investment."

He is keen to invest in more of the YFM90R machines to further strengthen the junior offroad offer at The Edge.

“Hughes Bros in Oswestry have been great at finding ATVs when we have needed them and offering after sales support," Jack added. "We are hoping to have a full fleet of eight Yamahas in the next two years."