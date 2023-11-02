Work well under way on Digital Skills and Enterprise Hub in Telford

Led by Telford & Wrekin Council in collaboration with educational partners Telford College and Harper Adams University, the initiative is set to become a central hub for digital and business learning in the region.

The hope is it will act as a bridge from education to employment, helping to attract and retain young talent, upskilling residents of all ages, and aiding businesses in their growth journeys.

Courses offered will be carefully designed to equip individuals with the skills that employers are seeking, thus fostering business growth and diversification.

The curriculum planned for delivery at the Digital Skills and Enterprise Hub encompasses a wide range of digital studies, including computer science, infrastructure, and digital support, offering courses ranging from level 1 to level 5.

These programmes cater to full-time 16-18 students, part-time adults, and apprentices. Additionally, mathematics courses are on the agenda, supporting the Levelling Up initiative, including functional skills and GCSE courses for adults, and computer science and further mathematics for pre-16 pupils in collaboration with local schools.

For Telford College, it will be a chance to make its curriculum more accessible to people across the borough while Harper Adams University is set to offer a range of degrees, including Applied Data Science, Robotics, Automation & Mechatronics, Engineering Business Management, and Digital Manufacturing.

The facility will also provide business support services and flexible enterprise incubator accommodation, making it an attractive destination for new or young enterprises in the digital and related sectors to establish and expand in the town centre.

Graham Guest, Principal and CEO of Telford College, said: "This is a unique alliance between industry and education, elevating aspirations, shaping our future workforce, and contributing to economic success in the area.

“Our courses at Station Quarter will be targeted towards equipping people for careers in sectors such as cybersecurity, AI and robotics, virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, wireless technologies, 5G innovation, and much more.”

Professor Ken Sloan, Vice Chancellor of Harper Adams University, added: "The Digital Skills and Enterprise Hub is poised to become a dynamic learning environment that nurtures talent, fosters collaboration, and contributes to the growth of digital skills in Telford."

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: "The steel frames now in place signify tangible progress toward our vision.

"It is a testament to Telford’s commitment to providing diverse and industry-relevant education, thereby driving economic growth in the borough."