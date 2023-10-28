Big boost for bike scheme helping traders and shoppers in Wellington

Jim Percival, volunteer with Wellington e-bike delivery service, Keli King of The Little Green Pantry, Cllr Jim McGinn, Cllr Julie Pearce, Cllr Graham Cook, Mayor Cllr Paul Davis, all of Wellington Town Council, and David Staniforth of the bike delivery service.

Wellington Town Council has celebrated the first anniversary of the town’s cycle delivery service by purchasing a new £6,000 e-cargo bike, enabling the wheels of the scheme to keep turning.

Dave Staniforth, one of the12 volunteers who carry out free home deliveries for shoppers, explained that they launched last year with the help of a loaned e-cargo bike from Shropshire Cycle Hub.

“As this has now been returned we are extremely pleased to be able to continue our valued service to local shoppers and shopkeepers on a new e-cargo bike provided by Wellington Town Council," he said.

“It is a big commitment by the council to make such an investment and we are also grateful to the town’s traders who use and promote the service, our loyal customers and Wellington Market Company which provides storage,” he said.

Councillor Lee Carter said: “Members of Wellington Town Council are delighted to support this initiative which is another tangible way of us trying to assist businesses in the town. We’re continually amazed at the contribution of the volunteers.”

Customers of The Little Green Pantry, a zero-waste shop in Crown Street, were amongst the first to take advantage of the service and owner Keli King said that this was a something she was particularly passionate about.

She added: "The e-bike delivery service is a fantastic project for the residents and businesses of Wellington. Not only does it help cut down on short journeys and emissions within the town, it reduces fuel costs for businesses who would otherwise drive a vehicle to complete their deliveries.

“The service has gone from strength to strength with the help of a dedicated group of volunteers who want to make a positive change to their community. It's inspiring and is helping create a more sustainable lifestyle for Wellington, which we fully support."

The new e-bike was purchased from Bicycles by Design on Ironbridge and to take advantage of the service customers call or text 07398 136120 on market days and provide their name and phone number.