Shrewsbury event aims to inspire women in business

Shropshire-based entrepreneur Charlotte Ferris is holding a new event for female founders in Shrewsbury.

Charlotte Ferris
The debut event, ‘A little more C.onversation’ will be the first in a series of seasonal gatherings hosted by Charlotte’s business STUDIO.C.

Located at The Cat’s Pyjamas, the evening is designed to allow female founders to connect in real life, indulge their creativity and feel inspired.

Charlotte said: “Pre-pandemic, I co-hosted a number of sell-out events in Birmingham and since moving to Shropshire last year and evolving my business in the more recent months, I’ve felt compelled to create something new of a similar nature.

"I wanted to create something that not only celebrates female founders but that really unites women.

"I’m incredibly passionate about supporting independent brands and creatives and believe Shropshire is one of the most underrated counties and so there was no question in my mind that the debut event needed to be located here.”

The evening will include an inspiring and empowering talk from fellow entrepreneur Karly Arber, a build-your-own bouquet station and delicious cocktails.

And 10 per cent of all ticket sales will be donated to the Young Women’s Trust.

The event, on Thursday, October 19, takes place from 7-9.30pm.

To find out more and book tickets, visit https://www.studioc.uk/events/a-little-more-conversation-1

