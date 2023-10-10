Joanna De Rycke of Iron & Fire Coffee, and and Michelle Downes from The Shrewsbury Club

The forthcoming Budgen Motors W100 tournament, part of the ITF World Tennis Tour, is being held at The Shrewsbury Club from October 15.

And speciality coffee roaster Iron & Fire Coffee will be supporting the event as lead sponsor for the Officials Lounge. It will be the sole provider of coffee throughout the week-long tournament.

The agreement kickstarts an ongoing partnership that will see Iron & Fire supply coffee to The Shrewsbury Club’s café restaurant, The Hub, used by members and visitors to the club.

Michelle Downes from The Shrewsbury Club, said: “Serving the very best coffee is obviously vital in running a successful café and we tasted coffees from many of the local roasteries whilst going through this review process.

"Iron & Fire’s coffee was undoubtedly the best, but they offered something else that made them stand out in a competitive field.

“You not only need great coffee but also great baristas to create wonderful coffee. The training support that the team at Iron & Fire provides makes sure that our baristas will indeed serve an unrivalled coffee for our members and guests.”

Director at Iron & Fire, Joanna De Rycke, added: “Striking up a partnership with another quality brand that appreciates excellent coffee is great, and being able to add value through our training offer enables us to quickly understand the customer’s requirements and meet, if not exceed, their needs.

"There’s also something particularly special about securing a near-neighbour as a customer and The Shrewsbury Club is certainly that being just a ten-minute drive from our roastery.

“Being involved as a sponsor in the forthcoming tennis tournament will additionally allow us to showcase our award-winning coffees to an even wider audience and we’ve been delighted to supply The Shrewsbury Club with an additional coffee machine to cope with demand during this time.”