Wem opticians celebrates upgrade after move to larger store

Beth Davies, Sales Advisor, Councillor Rosemary Dodd, Theresa Richards, Regional Manager, Sharon Hinks, Branch Manager and Helena Heath, Sales Advisor

Town councillor Rosemary Dodd performed the honours at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care, which has moved to a new unit on High Street.

The new larger store features the latest digital eye examination equipment, including an OCT (optical coherence tomography) scanner, and an additional testing room.

Customers can also choose from an updated range of frames, including a larger selection of the latest designer names.

Branch manager Sharon Hinks said: “We have invested in the store and wanted to mark its upgrade in style.

"Rosemary has entrusted her eye and hearing care to us for more 17 years. She is outgoing and always smiling when she visits us, which is much appreciated."

Councillor Rosemary Dodd and branch manager Sharon Hinks

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this important ethos has remained in place since the family business was established. We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers into the branch to experience what 85 years of eye and hearing care knowledge looks like.”

Councillor Dodd said she was honoured to be asked to reveal the store’s new look.

“It was a really lovely occasion, and I enjoyed every minute," she said.