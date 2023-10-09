More perfect hygiene scores on the doors of Shropshire's pubs and restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker with a rating of 5 is something all businesses want

There are five star ratings all around for restaurants, cafes, pubs, bars and takeaways across the county.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Daisy's Diner @ A458 Layby Morville at Daisys Diner, Layby Cafe, Morville, Bridgnorth; rated on October 3

• Thai Vintage at The Old Mill, Park Avenue, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on September 29

• The New Saints FC at Park Hall Stadium, Burma Road, Park Hall, Oswestry; rated on September 29

• A49 Coffee Stop at The Craven Centre, Shrewsbury Road, Craven Arms, Shropshire; rated on September 28

• Cottams Fish And Chips at 18 Broadway, Shifnal, Shropshire; rated on September 27

• Bishop Percys House Tearooms at Bishop Percys House, Cartway, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on September 26

• Hope Church Oswestry at 4 Market Gate, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on September 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Six Bells at Church Street, Bishops Castle, Shropshire; rated on September 29

• The Prince Of Wales at 30 Bynner Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on September 28

• Inn On The Green at Wentnor, Bishops Castle, Shropshire; rated on September 26

• Telepost Club at Telepost Sports Social Club, Railway Lane, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on June 27

Takeaways