Aldi reveals more price cuts – see the full list

Aldi has made price reductions

Their latest price drop has seen 17 items fall by an average of around 7 per cent.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We are committed to offering unbeatable value, and continue to work hard to bring our prices down even further.

“This latest price drop is part of our continued efforts to make great quality food accessible to all, from fruit and veg to treats for all the family, as we welcome more and more customers into our stores that are looking to save money on their grocery shop.”

The latest price reductions are:

The Fishmonger Panko/Soy & Chilli Calamari – £2.29 down to £1.99.

Roosters Chicken Quarter Pounders – £1.89 down to £1.79.

Cucina Stir In Sauces – £0.89 down to £0.79.

Four Seasons Blueberries – £2.29 down to £2.19.

Brooklea Protein Pudding – £1.19 down to £1.15.

Specially Selected Belgian Chocolate Cookies – £1.49 down to £1.25.

Dominion Sugar Free Gums & Foams – £1.25 down to £1.19.

Choceur Bubbly Bars – £1.09 down to £0.99.

Harvest Morn Crispy Square Bars – £1.49, now £1.35.

Dominion Flix ‘N’ Mix – £2.19, down to £1.99.

Specially Selected Muesli – £2.45 to £2.29.

Harvest Morn Cinnamon Chips – £2.39, now £2.29.

Harvest Morn Wheat Bisks – £2.39 to £2.29.

Four Seasons Waffle Fries – £1.79, down to £1.69.

Belmont Takeaway Bars – £0.99 to £0.89.

Belmont chocolate covered Cookies & Cream biscuits (Milk/White) – 12 pack – £1.75 to £1.65.